North Texas To Honor "Mean" Joe Greene By Putting No. 75 Back On The Field

After 50 years, the No. 75 will be worn by a North Texas football player in the team's match-up against Lousiana Tech. 75 was "Mean" Joe Greene's number and was retired by the school after he was named All-American for the 1968 season.

North Texas plans to honor Greene this weekend by unveiling a statue of him outside Apogee Stadium. Along with the statue the team will "unretire" Greene's number for one game.

He’s the -- and the only Mean Green Football player to wear the No. 75 in the last 50 years. Until this week. For one day only, the iconic Joe Greene jersey is coming out of retirement. #GMG #UniSwag pic.twitter.com/jeaqesZ5n2 — Eagles (@MeanGreenFB) September 26, 2018

With a video reminiscent of Greene's famous Coca-Cola commercial, the school announced that junior defensive end La'Darious Hamlioton will be wearing the inconic number this Saturday.

In addition, the school will be wearing throwback uniform's inspired by the "Mean" Joe Greene era:

Back in August, the question was, what's behind the --? Today, that question was answered with Agent 75. #GMG #UniSwag pic.twitter.com/824UxyD77S — Eagles (@MeanGreenFB) September 26, 2018

Webb has recorded two sacks in the four games this season. Let's hope he can get a few more when wear No. 75 this weekend.