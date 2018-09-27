North Texas To Honor "Mean" Joe Greene By Putting No. 75 Back On The Field

September 27, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
"Mean" Joe Green

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Billy Kidd
After 50 years, the No. 75 will be worn by a North Texas football player in the team's match-up against Lousiana Tech. 75 was "Mean" Joe Greene's number and was retired by the school after he was named All-American for the 1968 season.

North Texas plans to honor Greene this weekend by unveiling a statue of him outside Apogee Stadium. Along with the statue the team will "unretire" Greene's number for one game.

With a video reminiscent of Greene's famous Coca-Cola commercial, the school announced that junior defensive end La'Darious Hamlioton will be wearing the inconic number this Saturday.

In addition, the school will be wearing throwback uniform's inspired by the "Mean" Joe Greene era:

 

Webb has recorded two sacks in the four games this season. Let's hope he can get a few more when wear No. 75 this weekend. 

 

 

