North Texas Stadiums Are Lowest In Food Safety, Study Says

ESPN collected 17,000 reports on food safety inspection from 2016-2017 of all 111 sports stadiums and North Texas didn't do so well.

At the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars, they inspected the 65 outlets inside and 54 of them had high level violations.

At Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers, 156 outlets were inspected and 111 had high level violations.

At AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, 319 were inspected and 149 of them had high-level violations.

The worst performing stadium was the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina, with 92 percent high violation.

The best performing stadium was the Oracle Arena, home of the Oakland Raiders, with 89 inspected and only one had a high-level violation.

via KRLD 1080AM