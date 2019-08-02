Southlake Police Department Recreates Iconic Scene From Stranger Things Season 3

August 2, 2019
Season 3 of Stranger Things is one of the hottest topics of the summer. 

The series has inspired a fashion line at Target and has broken several streaming records on Netflix. One of the most iconic scenes from season 3 came in the final episode. 

We won’t spoil anything for you in case you haven’t seen it just yet. Now the Southlake Police Department has recreated that scene and posted the video on Facebook. In their post, they thanked their dispatch team for helping make the video and all the hard work they do.

Check out both the Southlake Police Department and the Stranger Things version of that iconic song below. 

