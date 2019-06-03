DFW McDonald’s Are Now Testing 4 International Menu Items

Your lunch break just got a whole lot better.

McDonald’s announced that they would be testing out some of their international items here in the U.S. a while back; now we’ll finally get to try some of those very exclusive McDonald’s treats.

Four international items will be available for purchase here in North Texas till the end of July. Start things off with a snack, the Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia. These loaded fries come with everything in their name, french fries covered in cheese and bacon.

You’ll be able to order two new sandwiches; the first is the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain. It comes with a grilled quarter-pound beef patty, two slices of smoky Gouda cheese, slivered white onions, "McBacon sauce" and of course bacon.

If that doesn’t quite satisfy you they also have the Tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich from Canada. A grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, three Roma tomatoes, lettuce, onions and a tomato-herb sauce all between two buns.

You can’t leave without having a little dessert. The Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands. Don't worry if you can’t pronounce the official name; it’s basically a vanilla and caramel Mcflurry that comes with a crumbled Dutch waffle called a stroopwafel.

Don't they all sound delicious? Which of these international items will you be trying?

Via: Guidelive