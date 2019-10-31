North Texas Couple Go All Out With KISS Themed Halloween Decorations

If you could go all out with Halloween decorations, what would your theme be?

This family from Keller goes all out every year. This time around they went with a KISS themed Halloween.

The front yard features a skeleton band with black wigs. Leading up to their doorway is the face of KISS frontman Gene Simmons with a rolled out red carpet that resembles his tongue.

Homeowners Michele and Michael Scoma told NBC DFW that they start decorating the inside of their home at the beginning of September; decorations on the outside won’t go up until the beginning of October.

Michele Scoma says she’s a very creative person and that the family already has plans for next Halloween.

“I feel like I can express myself with Halloween and do things. We start before the first holiday. We’ve already planned like a month ago what next year is going to be already. I do like hitting the stores after Halloween and get things half price. It takes a full year of planning to do what I’m going to do."

KISS posted about their home on their official Facebook page.