KISS Performed On A Boat In Australia For Sharks, Only No Sharks Showed Up

KISS was supposed to bring their Farewell tour to Australia and New Zealand but canceled after Paul Stanley got the flu. Three members of the band still made it to the land down under and put on a show for a few lucky fans and sharks.

The band performed on a boat as part of a tourism campaign for Airbnb to help support of the Australian Marine Conservation Society. Apparently sharks like the low-frequency sounds of rock n roll.

Who better to perform for sharks than KISS?

The only problem with their performance according to ABC Eyre Peninsula, the sharks didn’t show up.

Their absence didn’t stop Gene Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer, and drummer Eric Singer from putting on a great performance, with lights and smoke machines. KISS played as loud as ever for eight fans, several other boats, and the press.

Check out part of their set in the video below.

Video of KISS - Concert For White Sharks In Australia News Report plus Calling Dr.Love (Partial)

Via: Consequence Of Sound