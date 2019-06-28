Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Holland Look Like They’re Ready For A Night At The Roxbury

June 28, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Holland

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

They say fashion goes through cycles and repeats itself. Looks like ‘90s club wear is back in style, at least that’s what it looks like according to Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal. 

While on the red carpet promoting ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Jake Gyllenhaal sported a shiny blue, jewel-toned suit with a silver chain. When Tom Holland arrived he was seen wearing a shiny maroon, jewel-toned suit. Everyone on the Internet noticed that their outfits looked very familiar.

Soon everyone started tweeting images comparing the two to Steve and Doug Butabi from ‘A Night at the Roxbury’. 

 

No ones quite sure if the two planned their outfits or if just happened to be a coincidence. It’s no secret that two actors hit off on set and have been having fun during the press tour; the decision to wear similar outfits may have just been a joke. 

Via: Movie Web

