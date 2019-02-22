Nintendo Just Replaced A Top Exec With Someone Named Bowser, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Bowser has officially taken over the Mushroom Kingdom. Nintendo announced on Thursday that president and COO, Reggie Fils-Aime would retire in April, and his successor will be someone who shares a name with Mario’s arch nemesis, Doug Bowser.

Doug Bowser is set to take over as Nintendo's president and chief operating officer. Now, that name may sound familiar... https://t.co/QK7LZYtX9H — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 22, 2019

Doug Bowser, who is currently the senior vice president of sales and marketing at Nintendo, has been a part of the Nintendo team since 2015. Before that he worked for Electronic Arts, before switching companies, and quickly moving up the ladder at Nintendo.

Of course, social media had a field day with this news. Reaction varied from laughter over the naming coincidence to anger over allowing bowser to take over control of the kingdom.

This is the first photo of Doug Bowser when he joined Nintendo



We never getting a new Mario game ever again pic.twitter.com/thv6o9opvf — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 21, 2019

the nintendo guy being called bowser can't happen. he's gotta change his name. the posts are gonna be too bad. nintendo please you can't allow this — j a c k s o n (@headfallsoff) February 21, 2019

Doug Bowser? This must be like when they hired a director for a Spider-Man movie just because his name was Marc Webb. — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) February 21, 2019

Bowser on his first day as president of Nintendo of America pic.twitter.com/hGrvNSMOna — MASHABLE, PAY ME ROYALTIES (@rhiwion) February 21, 2019

We're actually about to live in the timeline where Bowser reigns supreme over Nintendo of America — Vailskibum94 (@Vailskibum94) February 21, 2019

From all accounts, Bowser fully embraces the name similarity, and according to retiring President and COO Reggie FIls-Aime, is the right man for the job, regardless of his Bowser connection.

If Doug Bowser begins the E3 2019 presentation with himself in a Bowser costume, he can win everyone over right then and there. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) February 21, 2019

Why is everyone shocked Bowser is now in charge of Nintendo America? Look how passionate he is about playing games with fans pic.twitter.com/UiVLHqxMlL — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) February 21, 2019

Bowser Takes Over Nintendo



REDMOND, WA -- "We all wish Reggie well. I look forward to building on his work to further Nintendo's mission of bringing smiles to the world," said new president Doug Bowser, just before roaring and incinerating a nearby intern with his fiery breath. — Eric Bailey (@EricVBailey) February 21, 2019

Doug Bowser is not believed to have a spiked shell, nor the ability to breathe fire, but that can’t be confirmed at this time. For now fans of Nintendo will just have to hope this isn’t a plan by Bowser to give the Nintendo villain the rights to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Via USA Today