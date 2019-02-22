Nintendo Just Replaced A Top Exec With Someone Named Bowser, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Doug Bowser Will Replace Reggie Fils-Aime, Who Is Retiring, As President And COO

February 22, 2019
Bowser has officially taken over the Mushroom Kingdom. Nintendo announced on Thursday that president and COO, Reggie Fils-Aime would retire in April, and his successor will be someone who shares a name with Mario’s arch nemesis, Doug Bowser.

Doug Bowser, who is currently the senior vice president of sales and marketing at Nintendo, has been a part of the Nintendo team since 2015. Before that he worked for Electronic Arts, before switching companies, and quickly moving up the ladder at Nintendo.

Of course, social media had a field day with this news. Reaction varied from laughter over the naming coincidence to anger over allowing bowser to take over control of the kingdom.

From all accounts, Bowser fully embraces the name similarity, and according to retiring President and COO Reggie FIls-Aime, is the right man for the job, regardless of his Bowser connection.

Doug Bowser is not believed to have a spiked shell, nor the ability to breathe fire, but that can’t be confirmed at this time. For now fans of Nintendo will just have to hope this isn’t a plan by Bowser to give the Nintendo villain the rights to the Mushroom Kingdom.

