Nicolas Cage Says He Made Johnny Depp Famous And That He Wants To Live Life Like Axl Rose

Nicolas Cage has lived quite an interesting life.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, the Academy Award-winning actor revealed that he used to play Monopoly with Johnny Depp when they were neighbors and that he helped kick off his acting career.

"The true story is that we were already friends. I was living in an old building in Hollywood called the Fontenoy, and I think I ultimately rented the apartment to Johnny, and he started living there. He was at the point in his career where he was selling pens or something to get by."

"We would play Monopoly, and he was winning a game, and I was watching him and I said, ‘Why don’t you just try acting?’ He wanted to be a musician at the time, and he told me, ‘No, I can’t act.’ I said, ‘I think you can act.’ So I sent him to meet with my agent. She sent him out on his first audition, which was A Nightmare on Elm Street. He got the part that day. Overnight sensations don’t happen. But it happened with him."

He went on to say that he likes to stay in for the night rather than go out. Cage said that he wants to live his life like Axl Rose.

"I heavily prefer to not go out. I’d rather just stay at home. I don’t think I can decompress ever again, even at a karaoke bar. It’s too vulnerable. I’m not trying to complain. It’s a fact of life that I have to accept. I’d much rather let my work and not my personal life speak for me."

"That’s what I want. I want to be on the Axl Rose program. I don’t want to go anywhere. I just want to look at my aquarium, look at my sea horse, read my Murakami, watch Bergman. I’ve been on a great Bergman run. I just saw The Virgin Spring, Hour of the Wolf, Persona. I also love Tarkovsky. I love The Sacrifice. I looked at Stalker again. I have all the time in the world in between movies to lose myself in these maestros’ films."

During Cage’s interview, he discussed how he bought a fake dinosaur bone, spent some time searching for the Holy Grail and how and how we went out to a karaoke bar just to sing ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince. Click HERE to read the full interview.

Via: Consequence of Sound