It was rap queen Nicki Minaj versus fast-food giant Wendy's. At least for a little bit.

Everything started when Wendy's said they were bringing back their spicy chicken nuggets. Here's how it played out:

Sorry Queen. When people aren't buying something they take it away. Hopefully they stay around this time? — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 25, 2019

Source: OK! Magazine

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!