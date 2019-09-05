Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement

September 5, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Nicki Minaj

Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features

Nicki Minaj just made a huge announcement this week.  

She's retiring.  

The hip-hop artist sent out a tweet on Thursday September 5, 2019 saying she was done with the music industry.  

However, there's a lot of speculation about how serious she is about retiring since it's not entirely uncommon for music artists to make these type of claims only to come back a year later or make a string of cameos for other artists.  

We guess only time will tell.   

-story via spin.com 

Tags: 
Nicki Minaj
Hip-hop
Twitter
Tweet
Retirement
Music
News
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes