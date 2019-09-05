Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement

Nicki Minaj just made a huge announcement this week.

She's retiring.

The hip-hop artist sent out a tweet on Thursday September 5, 2019 saying she was done with the music industry.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE --♥️-- — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

However, there's a lot of speculation about how serious she is about retiring since it's not entirely uncommon for music artists to make these type of claims only to come back a year later or make a string of cameos for other artists.

We guess only time will tell.

-story via spin.com