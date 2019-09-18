Nick Carter Has Gotten A Restraining Order Against His Brother Aaron Carter

September 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Nick & Aaron Carter

Looks like we won’t be seeing Nick and Aaron Carter together anytime soon. 

On Tuesday, Nick Carter tweeted out that he and his sister have obtained a restraining order against their brother Aaron Carter. Nick claims that Aaron made comments about harming his pregnant wife. He hopes his brother seeks the proper treatment that he needs. 

Soon after Aaron took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter. According to Aaron he hasn’t seen his brother in four years. 

