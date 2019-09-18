Nick Carter Has Gotten A Restraining Order Against His Brother Aaron Carter

Looks like we won’t be seeing Nick and Aaron Carter together anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Nick Carter tweeted out that he and his sister have obtained a restraining order against their brother Aaron Carter. Nick claims that Aaron made comments about harming his pregnant wife. He hopes his brother seeks the proper treatment that he needs.

Soon after Aaron took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter. According to Aaron he hasn’t seen his brother in four years.

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Via: Yahoo