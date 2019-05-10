Aaron Rodgers Might Be In This Week’s Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

With only two episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ left, there are still plenty of surprises expected to come. The show has always kept fans on their feet, not just with the story, but with the occasional celebrity cameo. Well another might be coming in this week’s episode, as rumors are Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is expected to make an appearance.

While the news hasn’t been fully confirmed yet, Rodgers has been dropping hints for quite some time now. Besides his recent interview all but confirming his cameo, Aaron Rodgers also sent out a tweet during an earlier ‘Game of Thrones’ episode, with a suspicious hashtag.

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019

Rodgers won’t be the first celebrity appearance during a ‘Game of Thrones’ episode. Musician Ed Sheeran made an appearance in season seven, and New York Mets pitcher, Noah Syndergaard also had a cameo during that season.

It is still unknown in what capacity Aaron Rodgers will appear in the show. However, during an interview in 2018, the quarterback said he wanted to either be killed in the show, or appear in “one of the steamy scenes.” Hopefully the show will satisfy most NFL fans, and leave Rodgers to suffer a cruel defeat.

Via Yahoo!