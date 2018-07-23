Former Cowboys Assistant Coach Tony Sparano Dead At 56

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed their offensive line coach and former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Tony Sparano passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 56. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Sparano has been with the Vikings since 2016, after stints with Oakland, Miami, and serving under Bill Parcells as the Tight Ends coach for Dallas from 2003 to 2007.

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Coach Tony Sparano.



→ https://t.co/AD5vQdCwPv pic.twitter.com/4eEyyM4Gyg — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 22, 2018

Totally shocked to read of the passing of Tony Sparano. Excellent coach and human. Prayers to his loved ones. Way too young. RIP — Brad Sham (@Boys_Vox) July 22, 2018

So sad and shocked to hear about my friend and great coach,Tony Sparano. Genuine person who loved his players and his family. Condolences to Jeanette and family. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) July 22, 2018

I am in disbelief - condolences to his wife Jeanette and three children. https://t.co/h6XczHiAuT — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 22, 2018

Coach Sparano is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

