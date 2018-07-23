Former Cowboys Assistant Coach Tony Sparano Dead At 56

July 23, 2018
The Minnesota Vikings confirmed their offensive line coach and former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Tony Sparano passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 56.  A cause of death has not been revealed.  

Sparano has been with the Vikings since 2016, after stints with Oakland, Miami, and serving under Bill Parcells as the Tight Ends coach for Dallas from 2003 to 2007.  

 

Coach Sparano is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

Via WFAA

