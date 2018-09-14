We See Your Pizza Rat & Raise You 2 Pizza Rats

New York's pizza rat has some new competition...another rat, who also loves pizza.

Ok, we all remember pizza rat right? The NYC subway rat who managed to snag an entire piece of pizza to take home to his rat family. You can watch the video HERE.

It's been a few years since we've heard of pizza rat. Apparently though, he's up to his same ole tricks, however, it would appear he's got some competition. Yes, there are now 2 pizza rats. AND they're duking it out underground for a delicious slice of that sweet, sweet pepperoni.

Video of Two subway rats fight over a slice of pizza

We aren't sure if the OG pizza rat is the winner here. In fact, we don't even know if it's him. They look a lot alike though.