Listen To This Unreleased Version Of David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’

David Bowie would have been 73-years-old on January 8th.

To celebrate the late music legend, Parlophone Records announced that they would be releasing unheard tracks from David Bowie in new six-song EP titled ‘Is It Any Wonder?’

Parlophone Records will be releasing a new song from the EP over the course of the next six weeks. They started by releasing an unheard version of Bowie’s, ‘The Man Who Sold The World’.

This new version was recorded back in November of 1996 and replaces the main guitar line with a sitar instead.

You can check it out down below.

Video of The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)

Via: Pitchfork