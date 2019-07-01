Trailer For ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Is Here!

July 1, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Cast Of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

No one thought that a sequel to 1995 classic ‘Jumanji’ starring Robin Williams could work or be any good. We were all proven wrong.

This Christmas we’ll be getting a sequel to the 2017 hit ‘Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle’. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas are all returning for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’. This time Danny DeVito and Danny Glover join them on their trip back to the jungle. 

The first trailer has just arrived, and it looks hilarious. Check out below.

Via: Movie Web

Tags: 
trailer
New
Jumanji: The Next Level
Dwayne Johnson
Jack Black
Kevin Hart
Karen Gillan
 Nick Jonas
 Danny DeVito
Danny Glover 

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes