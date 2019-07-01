Trailer For ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Is Here!

No one thought that a sequel to 1995 classic ‘Jumanji’ starring Robin Williams could work or be any good. We were all proven wrong.

This Christmas we’ll be getting a sequel to the 2017 hit ‘Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle’. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas are all returning for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’. This time Danny DeVito and Danny Glover join them on their trip back to the jungle.

The first trailer has just arrived, and it looks hilarious. Check out below.

Video of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - Official Trailer (HD)

Via: Movie Web