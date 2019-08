The upcoming movie ‘Joker’ looks like it will be very different than anything we’ve seen in a comic book movie before.

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for the highly anticipated 'Joker'. We get a little more back-story as to how Joaquin Phoenix’s character Arthur Fleck goes from a clown for hire to violently insane. Check out the trailer below.

'Joker' hits theaters on October 4th.

Video of JOKER - Final Trailer

Via: Movie Web