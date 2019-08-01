America Has Voted, And This Is Our Favorite Fast Food Burger Chain

The Answer May Come As A Surprise In Texas

August 1, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Hamburger

matthewennisphotography

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Food
Local Buzz
Random & Odd News

The battle for the country’s best burger may have already been decided in Texas, but apparently the rest of the United States thinks differently. While Whataburger is the clear number one burger chain in the state of Texas, a new survey has another popular fast food chain as America’s favorite; In-N-Out.

The survey was done by Market Force, who asked participants to rate their satisfaction with different fast food chains based on eight different categories. The categories were: food quality, speed of service, value for money spent, healthy options, overall cleanliness, staff friendliness, curb appeal and atmosphere. Based on the survey In-N-Out was the clear winner, with Five Guys and Culver’s behind.

Finally in the number four spot was Whataburger, but only scored a 58 percent satisfaction score. While In-N-Out received the highest score, they didn’t get first place in each category. The complete breakdown of the results can be seen here.

Whataburger may not have been ranked number one across the whole country, but Texans will still continue to vouch for their favorite burger chain. At least they beat out McDonalds, which ranked last at 28 percent. Regardless of what the results showed, Texans know Whataburger is the true best burger in the country.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Fast Food
Hamburger
Best Fast Food Burger
Survey
whataburger
In-N-Out

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes