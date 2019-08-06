Recent Study Shows That Heavy Metal Is Good For Your Health

August 6, 2019
Rock Concert

Photo By Getty Images

Did you know all those heavy metal concerts you go to can have some serious health benefits? 

According to a new study heavy metal is good for your well-being. Metalhead and Cardiff Metropolitan University lecturer Nick Perham recently conducted experiments and gathered research that shows heavy metal promotes generosity and scientific thinking. Perham first published his findings on The Conversation.  

“Fans who were made angry and then listened to heavy metal music did not increase their anger but increased their positive emotions suggests that listening to extreme music represents a healthy and functional way of processing anger.”

“Finally, heavy metal can promote scientific thinking but alas not just by listening to it. Educators can promote scientific thinking by posing claims such as listening to certain genres of music is associated with violent thinking. By examining the aforementioned accusations of violence and offense — which involved world-famous artists like Cradle of Filth, Ozzy Osbourne, and Marilyn Manson — students can engage in scientific thinking, exploring logical fallacies, research design issues, and thinking biases.”

Next time someone tells you that heavy metal is bad, tell them they should listen to it more often. 

Via: Kerrang 

