A New Water Coaster Is Coming To Six Flags Over Texas In 2020

Soon you’ll be able to go to Six Flags anytime you want.

Next year is going to be a fun year for thrill-seekers at Six Flags Over Texas. The park recently announced that they plan on staying open year-round on the weekends, holidays and special dates in January and February.

Not only will they be open on the weekends, but they’re also bringing us a brand new water coaster, Aquaman: Powerwave.

This will be the parks 15th roller coaster, the new ride will “launch riders backwards and forwards, straight up colossal 148 feet twin track towers and then send them plunging straight down across more than 700 feet of track at 63 MPH, ending with the ultimate massive splash down.”

That’s not the only new attraction coming to Arlington, Texas. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor plans to open an all-new slide called, the Banzai Pipeline. Riders can choose three slides with multiple twists, turns and drops down a four-story tower.

Via: WFAA