New Makeup Trend...Rainbow Brows!

It takes a bold personality to pull off a bold brow.

Just when we thought all the weird eyebrow trends had been exhausted, here come Rainbow Brows. If you like a lot of color, as in ROYGBIV, then this latest makeup trend is for you.

It all started with beauty blogger Nikki, who does online makeup tutorials. After her brother lost his battle with cancer, she posted the Rainbow Brows video. She wanted to do something colorful in his honor.

Of course she's not the only one jumping on the trend.

Ok, so probably not an everyday look, but could be a lot of fun at parties and Halloween.