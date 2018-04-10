100.3 Jack FM,J.R.R Tolkien,Book,Lord of the Rings,Middle Earth,New,2018,Christopher,The Fall of Gondolin

USA Today

A New J.R.R. Tolkien Book Is Set To Release This Year

April 10, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
News
Shows

If you thought we'd never get to dive back into the wonderful world of "Lord of the Rings." think again. A new book from the legendary J.R.R Tolkien is set to release this year. "The Fall of Gondolin," edited by Tolkien's son, Christopher, tells the earliest story ever set in Middle Earth.

The story will center around the original dark lord, Morgoth, and his quest to find and destroy the city of Gondolin. This particular story features the first appearance of orcs and balrogs, not to mention plenty of elves and dragons.

"The Fall of Gondolin" was originally written by Tolkien while in the hospital recovering from the exceptionally bloody WW1 Battle of Somme, and will feature the largest battle narrative outside of the main trilogy.

Christopher Tolkien has already edited and released two other works, both predating the main books, "Children of Húrin" and "Beren and Lúthien."

Via Mashable

Tags: 
100.3 Jack FM
J.R.R Tolkien
book
Lord of the Rings
Middle Earth
new
2018
Christopher
The Fall of Gondolin
READ MORE READ LESS