A New J.R.R. Tolkien Book Is Set To Release This Year

If you thought we'd never get to dive back into the wonderful world of "Lord of the Rings." think again. A new book from the legendary J.R.R Tolkien is set to release this year. "The Fall of Gondolin," edited by Tolkien's son, Christopher, tells the earliest story ever set in Middle Earth.

The story will center around the original dark lord, Morgoth, and his quest to find and destroy the city of Gondolin. This particular story features the first appearance of orcs and balrogs, not to mention plenty of elves and dragons.

"The Fall of Gondolin" was originally written by Tolkien while in the hospital recovering from the exceptionally bloody WW1 Battle of Somme, and will feature the largest battle narrative outside of the main trilogy.

Christopher Tolkien has already edited and released two other works, both predating the main books, "Children of Húrin" and "Beren and Lúthien."

Via Mashable