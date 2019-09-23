New Trailer For Frozen 2 Is Here!

September 23, 2019
Do you still have ‘Let It Go’ stuck in your head? 

You’re 5-year-old is about to start playing brand new songs from the upcoming sequel, 'Frozen 2'. 

A new trailer has arrived giving us insight as to what a favorite characters are up against. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven will journey into enchanted forests and the dark seas beyond Arendelle to uncover the truth about the past. 

'Frozen 2' hits theaters on November 22nd, check out the latest trailer down below.

