New Drone Footage Of Kilauea Shows Lava Flowing Into The Sea

June 19, 2018
Some new drone video from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano for you. It looks like the surface of Mustafar. You can almost see Obi-wan and Anakin surfing on the lava.

The problem is that the volcano is affecting only a very tiny slice of the Big Island, but tourism has dropped almost 50%. On an island that takes in $2.4 billion a year in tourism dollars, and people are cancelling their trips.

On the other end of the spectrum, more than 40 people have added a trip to jail to their itinerary - for going into the lava zones to take pictures. 

