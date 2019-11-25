New Clip From Star Wars IX Shows A High Flying Chase Through The Desert

‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ can’t get here soon enough!

November 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Cast Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Disney

We are now less than a month away from the release of the final episode in the new Star Wars trilogy. New footage keeps being released and we couldn't be more excited. 

A new clip from the highly anticipated film shows a thrilling chase scene through the desert of an unnamed planet. We see all our favorite characters Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and BB-8 trying to outrun stormtroopers on a speeder. 

‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ hits theaters on December 20th. Check out the clip below. 

Via: Rollingstone

