New Clip From Star Wars IX Shows A High Flying Chase Through The Desert

We are now less than a month away from the release of the final episode in the new Star Wars trilogy. New footage keeps being released and we couldn't be more excited.

A new clip from the highly anticipated film shows a thrilling chase scene through the desert of an unnamed planet. We see all our favorite characters Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and BB-8 trying to outrun stormtroopers on a speeder.

‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ hits theaters on December 20th. Check out the clip below.

Check out this clip from #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. See it in theaters December 20. Get your tickets: https://t.co/EbJ0vDHKyt pic.twitter.com/ZAzp77ZLz0 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

Via: Rollingstone