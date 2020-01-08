Chad Smith Says A New Red Hot Chili Peppers Album With John Frusciante, Is In The Works

The world went crazy when it was announced that Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante would return to the band. Fans have always felt that something was missing from the Red Hot Chili Peppers' more recent songs after Frusciante left the group back in 2009.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, RHCP drummer Chad Smith talked about his new art exhibit. During that time Smith said he wouldn’t talk about the band, but ended up confirming that a new record featuring Frusciante and the rest of the group was on the way.

“I was given strict orders for this interview: ‘DON’T TALK ABOUT THE BAND. But, yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We’re psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We’re all real excited to make new music.”

Hopefully, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will announce a new tour with a date set for DFW after they drop that new album.