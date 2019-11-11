Fred Durst Featured In New CarMax Commercial Making Fun Of Limp Bizkit

What’s Fred Durst been up too lately?

Getting made fun of in a car commercial. CarMax has released a new commercial making fun Limp Bizkit’s 1999 hit ‘Nookie’.

The 30-second spot shows an embarrassed mom driving around town in an old car that can only play Limp Bizkit. At one point frontman, Fred Durst walks by and is confused as to why someone is playing 'Nookie' in 2019.

Check out the hilarious commercial down below.

Video of CD Changer - CarMax Commercial

Via: NME