Newborn Baby Weighing Over 14 Pounds Sets New Record At Arlington Memorial Hospital

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the babies.

Parents Jennifer and Eric Medlock were expecting their newborn son Ali, to come into this world weighing about 10 pounds, the same weight as their daughter when she was born. They were off just a little.

According to the doctor in all of his 30-year career, Ali is the heaviest newborn he's ever delivered. Ali is also the biggest baby ever born at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas. He set a new record and came into the world weighing 14 pounds, 13 ounces. Jennifer told USA Today that nobody expected him to weigh as much as he did.

Jennifer delivered Ali via a scheduled C-section. Ali was later admitted to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. Due to his size, Ali had low blood sugar and platelets. He rapidly improved and was released on December 19th, just in time to spend his first Christmas at home.

How much did you weigh when you were born? It probably wasn't 14 pounds, 13 ounces.