New ‘Bill & Ted’ Flick Casts Their Most Excellent Daughters

Bill & Ted Face the Music is going to be totally excellent!

Part of the reason is Ted Theodore Logan and Bill S. Preston Esquire’s daughters in the movie: played by Brigette Lundy-Paine (Billie Logan) and Samara Weaving (Thea Preston).

Both of the actresses are up-and-comers: but have already caught the eye of the new movie’s producers. The filmmakers say the flick will be similar in tone to the first couple of Bill & Ted films: “The stakes are higher than ever for William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

If all goes as planned, we’ll see Bill & Ted Face the Music on August 21, 2020.

Source: Indiewire

