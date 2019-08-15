All The Music From Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Will Be Available On A New Album This Fall

August 15, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Fred Rogers

Photo By Getty Images

This fall, Tom hanks will star as Fred Rogers in the upcoming biopic ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’. 

Before the movie premiers, you can jam out to a new best hits album called ‘Its Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers’ will be out. The album will include songs from the television program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. 

The collection will feature 18 songs, along with five additional tracks that have never before been released, including original show-closer “Tomorrow”. 

The album will be out a month before the movie on October 4th. Check out the trailer for the new album down below. 

Via: Consequence of Sound

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood
Best Hits
fall
Fred Rogers
album

