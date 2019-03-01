This 7-Eleven In Dallas Will Serve Beer & Wine On Tap Along With Tacos

Buc-ee’s certainly has some competition if 7-Eleven starts serving more than just Slurpee’s.

Earlier this week a new 7-Eleven in Oak Cliff had a soft opening. This wasn’t your average 7-Eleven either; this is a new test store that will be serving beer and wine on tap.

You read that right beer and wine on tap, just like all those Slurpee’s. Along with serving alcoholic beverages, this 7-Eleven will have a coffee bar and feature a Laredo Taco Company taqueria.

This Oak Cliff 7-Eleven will be your number one stop for everything.

According to 7-Eleven's chief operating officer Chris Tanco, this “brand new environment” will have indoor and outdoor dining areas. "The team has created a unique customer experience and looks forward to learning how we can continue to propel the 7-Eleven brand forward."

The new store is located at Sylvan Avenue and Interstate 30 and is part of 7-Eleven's test store for new concepts, platforms, and products. While most Laredo Taco Company restaurants are located in south Texas, this is Dallas’ first. Tanco even believes the taqueria will be a customer favorite.

The official grand opening will be Monday, March 4th. Will you be making a stop at this 7-Eleven on your way home?

Via: Dallas Morning News