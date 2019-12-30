A-Ha Has Released A 4K Edition Of Their Music Video ‘Take On Me’

Just about everything we see on TV today uses some form of CGI. Back in 1985 that wasn’t the case.

When A-Ha released their second video for their song hit ‘Take On Me’ it blew everyone’s mind and made viewers ask, ‘how did they do that?’ The iconic music video used a unique mix of live-action, pencil sketch animation, and roto-scoping to help tell a great story.

Now their music video has been restored in 4K and looks even better than before. ‘Take On Me’ has stood the test of time and will soon join the small group of ‘80s and ‘90s music videos to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.

A-ha released a small clip from the music video showing a comparison of the original and the new 4K re-release.

