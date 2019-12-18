Netflix To Reboot He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe

Plans to bring back He-Man and the Masters of the Universe have been circulating throughout Hollywood for some time. Now it look like Netlfix is taking the reigns and has partnered with Mattel to produce a new animated series.

Mattel’s Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development Fred Soulie said in a statement that this new animated series will appeal to modern audiences while still satisfying longtime fans of the franchise.

"Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base. The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to re-imagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.”

The new animated series from Netflix is bringing on Adam Bonnett from 'Descendants, Christopher Keenan from 'Batman Beyond', and Rob David 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' as executive producers.

The new He-Man series is described as

“On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?”

What do you think of a new animated He-Man series?

Via: Entertainment Weekly