First Trailer For Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Is Here

May 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Netflix HQ

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

We’ve been treated to nothing but awesome set photos from the upcoming Dark Crystal prequel series. Now we finally get to see what Netflix has been working on for so very long, and it looks great. 

‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ series is a prequel to 1982 classic and will star Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Gelflings in the world of Thra.

The show description reads: 
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all-new adventure. When three Gelflings discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

Check out the trailer below, ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ hits Netflix this summer on August 30th.

Via: Gizmodo 

