Netflix Announces New Animated “Adult Action Comedy Series” About Elvis Presley

Elvis may have left the building, but the king is about to make a triumphant return, this time as a cartoon. Netflix announced on Friday they are teaming with Priscilla Presley and John Eddie to create ‘Agent King,’ an animated adult comedy action series. The series will show Elvis Presley as a government agent and spy, all while touring the country as a musician.

Priscilla Presley & John Eddie co-created & EP #AgentKing, an animated adult action comedy featuring Elvis Presley as a covert government agent who fights to keep America safe while also maintaining his cover as the King of Rock & Roll. #Archer alum Mike Arnold to showrun/write pic.twitter.com/6y7LTC2TlJ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 16, 2019

The announcement from Netflix came on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. According to the show synopsis, “Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll.”

Elvis Presley accomplished plenty throughout his career, but now posthumously, the king gets to live out a lifelong dream. “From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla Presley.

While many were surprised by this announcement, plenty of Elvis diehards chimed in with their excitement for the new animated series. The show will be run by Mike Arnold, who has animated comedy action experience, writing several episodes of ‘Archer.’ With Priscilla, Eddie and noted Elvis entourage member, Jerry Schilling, on board, the new animated Elvis series should make the king proud.

