Netflix Announces New Animated “Adult Action Comedy Series” About Elvis Presley

‘Agent King’ Will Feature Presley As A Government Agent And Spy During His Music Career

August 16, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Elvis_Presley

Keystone / Stringer

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV
Music News

Elvis may have left the building, but the king is about to make a triumphant return, this time as a cartoon. Netflix announced on Friday they are teaming with Priscilla Presley and John Eddie to create ‘Agent King,’ an animated adult comedy action series. The series will show Elvis Presley as a government agent and spy, all while touring the country as a musician.

The announcement from Netflix came on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. According to the show synopsis, “Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll.”

Elvis Presley accomplished plenty throughout his career, but now posthumously, the king gets to live out a lifelong dream. “From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla Presley.

While many were surprised by this announcement, plenty of Elvis diehards chimed in with their excitement for the new animated series. The show will be run by Mike Arnold, who has animated comedy action experience, writing several episodes of ‘Archer.’ With Priscilla, Eddie and noted Elvis entourage member, Jerry Schilling, on board, the new animated Elvis series should make the king proud.

Via Rolling Stone

Tags: 
Elvis Presley
Netflix
Cartoon
Agent King
Priscilla Presley

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes