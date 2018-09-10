Nearly Half of Millennials Have Deleted Their Facebook App
September 10, 2018
The Pew Research Center has released a study on Facebook usage showing three trends.
Three-quarters of Facebook users have taken one of the following actions the past year:
- adjusted privacy settings
- taken a break for at least a few weeks
- deleted the app from their phone.
One in four total users had deleted the app.
In the 18-to-29 demo, that figure rises to 44 percent!
Reasons include not using it very often, wanting more privacy, wasting too much time, and content that's not interesting/doesn't matter.
Now back to your regularly scheduled internet.