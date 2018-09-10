Nearly Half of Millennials Have Deleted Their Facebook App

September 10, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
The Pew Research Center has released a study on Facebook usage showing three trends.

Three-quarters of Facebook users have taken one of the following actions the past year: 

  • adjusted privacy settings
  • taken a break for at least a few weeks
  • deleted the app from their phone.

One in four total users had deleted the app. 

In the 18-to-29 demo, that figure rises to 44 percent!

Reasons include not using it very often, wanting more privacy, wasting too much time, and content that's not interesting/doesn't matter.

