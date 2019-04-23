Park Ranger's Selfie With “Posing” Gorillas Goes Viral
The Two Gorillas, Named Ndakazi And Ndeze, Know The Art Of The Selfie
The internet is good for many things, but hilarious animal photos might be its most important contribution to society. Getting an animal to participate in a photo can be difficult, but when they do, its pure gold. A park ranger from the Democratic Republic of Congo learned that recently, after his photo posing with two gorillas quickly went viral.
You might have recently seen caretakers Mathieu and Patrick’s amazing selfie with female orphaned gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze inside the Senkwekwe center at Virunga National Park. We’ve received dozens of messages about the photo. YES, it’s real! Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities! Also, it’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time. Guys, if you shared our gorilla selfie post, please share our Earth Day posts as well! Conserving Virunga’s amazing wildlife is a constant challenge for the Park and our work wouldn’t be possible without your support. Matching funds have been pledged on every donation to the Park today, up to a total of $25,000—giving us the opportunity to raise $50,000 for Virunga! Visit virunga.org/donate or click the link in our bio to get involved and keep sharing our posts! Thank you! *We want to emphasize that these gorillas are in an enclosed sanctuary for orphans to which they have lived since infancy. The caretakers at Senkwekwe take great care to not put the health of the gorillas in danger. These are exceptional circumstances in which the photo was taken. It is never permitted to approach a gorilla in the wild. #gorillaselfie #gorilla #mountaingorilla #mountaingorillaselfie #selfie #earthday #earthday2019 #virunga #virunganationalpark #congo #drcongo #rdc #drc #protecttheplanet #happyearthday #wildlife #wildlifeconservation #conservation #natureconservation
Mathieu Shamavu, a park ranger at Virunga National Park spends a lot of time with his gorilla friends, Ndakazi and Ndeze. The two female gorillas reside at the Senkwekwe Centre for Gorilla orphans, and have been cared for their since they were much smaller.
On Monday, the Virunga National Park shared Mathieu’s selfie posing with the two gorillas, along with his co-worker, Patrick. The photo quickly went viral, with many viewers wondering if it was even real. The Park has confirmed it is real, and apparently these gorillas no all about the art of selfies.
This picture of two gorillas -- posing for a selfie is one of the best things I’ve seen this week! ---- pic.twitter.com/ftj2k3s1DF— Diogenes of Lagos (@The_Nifemi) April 19, 2019
They're about to drop the hottest album of 2019.— Huntmaster Tannette (@LadyTannette) April 22, 2019
I never knew Gorillas had pockets!— jamie sanderson (@jimmyhoust) April 22, 2019
According to the park, the gorillas are standing upright because they are copying their caretakers, who are doing the same. While they say the photo was a result of “exceptional circumstances” they also add it’s never smart to approach gorillas in their natural habitat. Sadly, it takes an experienced park ranger to get this caliber of animal selfie.
Via Geek