Natalie Portman Denies That She And Moby Ever Dated

Longtime musician Moby has been on a press tour lately promoting his new memoir ‘Then It Fell Apart.’ In his book, he claimed that he and actress Natalie Portman dated twenty years ago.

Now Portman has come out and said that Moby’s claims are false and that the two never dated. Natalie says that their time together is inaccurate and that he was a "creepy older man."

Portman told Harper’s Bazaar “I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.”

She went on to say that the two of them met after a show one night. “I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘Let’s be friends.’ He was on tour and I was working shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

Portman thinks that his publishers should have fact-checked his claims before releasing the book, “There was no fact checking from him or his publisher — it almost feels deliberate that he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions.”

Soon after hearing what Portman had said about their relationship, Moby posted on Instagram saying he was very confused.

Via: People