Natalie Imbruglia Gives Birth To Her First Child

Singer Natalie Imbruglia is now a mom.

Imbruglia announced on Tuesday night that she successfully gave birth to a baby boy. She revealed her newborn sons name in the caption on Instagram. “Welcome to the world.. Max Valentine Imbruglia My heart is bursting”.

Over the Summer, the ‘Torn’ singer revealed she was expecting her first child.

“I’m expecting my first child this autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor. I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly. I’m so excited about this next adventure.”

