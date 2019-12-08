NASCAR Drivers Wife Shotguns A Beer During Award Shows

December 8, 2019
Kyle Larson and Katelyn Larson

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

During the NASCAR season, someone spotted Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn shotgunning a beer right after his victory. She drew much attention for taking down a can of Busch like a pro. 

While at the NASCAR Awards show in Nashville, Tennessee she did it again. Larson downed the tallboy like it was nothing. Check out the video from the event down below. 

Via: New York Post

