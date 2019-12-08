NASCAR Drivers Wife Shotguns A Beer During Award Shows

During the NASCAR season, someone spotted Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn shotgunning a beer right after his victory. She drew much attention for taking down a can of Busch like a pro.

While at the NASCAR Awards show in Nashville, Tennessee she did it again. Larson downed the tallboy like it was nothing. Check out the video from the event down below.

There goes our hero, @mrs_klarson!



After shotgunning a beer at the @MonsterMile, @KyleLarsonRacin's wife did it again at the @NASCAR Awards! pic.twitter.com/rgQAGwdf1d — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 6, 2019

Via: New York Post