NASA Names Rock From Mars After The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have received many awards, but this one may be the most out of this world. NASA announced on Thursday that a rock discovered on Mars would be named after the rock band. Actor Robert Downey Jr. made the announcement before the Stones played a show at the Rose Bowl in California.

The most ambitious crossover announcement in space?@NASAInSight just named "@RollingStones Rock" on Mars in honor of the band. Watch @RobertDowneyJr announce the @NASA news live on stage at the Rose Bowl ahead of tonight's concert. https://t.co/868Gbervw1 #MarsRocks pic.twitter.com/xETMzS0H9y — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 23, 2019

NASA’s InSight Lander first discovered the rock now named after the Rolling Stones, and it is about the size of a golf ball. The announcement was made at the Rose Bowl staium, which is about three miles from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which runs the Mars mission where the rock was discovered.

NEWS FLASH ⚡️It's a gas, gas, gas



Tonight, @NASAInSight named "@RollingStones Rock" after the band, who is playing a show at @RoseBowlStadium near our lab. This Mars rock rolled farther than any @NASA's seen while landing on another planet. https://t.co/868Gbervw1#MarsRocks pic.twitter.com/9rsITo6fyV — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 23, 2019

After saying this is something they’ve always dream of, Rolling Stones singer, Mick Jagger, said “"I can't believe it. I want to put it, bring it back and put it on our mantelpiece." The reasoning for naming the rock after the Rolling Stones is an interesting story. When the InSight touched down on Mars in 2018, the thrusters sent some rocks flying, creating a literaly rolling stone. Now, just like the band, the rock from the red planet will forever be known as the Rolling Stone.

