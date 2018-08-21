Nabisco Changes Animal Crackers Box After 116 Years Due To Pressure From PETA

After 116 years, Nabisco has made a drastic change to their Animal Crackers.

No longer will the animals on the iconic box be locked behind cages. From now on, every box of Animal Crackers will feature zebras, elephants, lions, giraffes, and gorillas out of their cages and roaming free among grass and trees.

After 116 years, the animals on the animal crackers box are FREE! The change comes after pressure from PETA. How do you feel about the change? We're talking about it at 9AM @FOX26Houston pic.twitter.com/0VoHnvsTNt — Sally MacDonald (@SallyMacFox26) August 21, 2018

The change comes at the urge of, and pressure from, the animal rights activist group PETA, who in April, 2016, pointed out to Mondelez International, Nabisco's parent company, that circuses often "beat, shock, chain and whip animals to intimidate them into performing tricks," as well as separate babies from their mothers and keep them in cages.

Nabisco has updated the graphics of Animal Crackers in the past, but never an outright change. They refused to comment how much the design change cost the company, but are always willing to update their image to keep their products "modern and contemporary" with customers. PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said of the box change, "The new box for Barnum's Animal Crackers perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates the caging and chaining of wild animals for circus shows."

Via WFAA