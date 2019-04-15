Upscale Dog Park & Bar ‘MUTTS Canine Cantina’ Plans To Open More Locations In DFW

Haven’t you always wanted to open up a bottle of wine while you’re at the dog park with your friends?

No need to bring a bottle with you when you go to the MUTTS Canine Cantina. The Dallas based concept brings the walk up bar and dog park together giving you the perfect combination of dogs and alcohol. They even provide grub for you and your furry best friend.

Now MUTTS have just signed their second multi-unit franchise deal in DFW, with plans to expand the franchise to Frisco, Southlake, and Allen.

MUTTS Canine Cantina opened their second location in Fort Worth last Fall, it has proven to be so successful that two more DFW locations are set to open within two years. Managing partner of MUTTS Canine Cantina Michelle Boggs says their ready to expand in DFW and are eager to go nationwide.

“Due to the successful response we received from opening the second location in Fort Worth. I knew we were well on our way to growing the brand within the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond. Although Texas is the brand’s home state, we’re eager to share the same joy that our current members experience with other markets across the U.S.”

Via: QSR Magazine