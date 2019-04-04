Mumford And Sons Randomly Invite Fan On Stage To Sing AC/DC’s ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’

April 4, 2019
Mumford and sons

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Mumford and Sons have just concluded their North American tour and they wanted to go out with a bang. 

Their tour ended at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday night. The band told the crowd that anything can happen during their last show, and it certainly did. During their 10th song frontman Mark Mumford, jumped off the stage to and ran up the aisle just to serenade woman at the top of the staircase. 

The biggest surprise came at the end of the night when the band asked if anyone in the crowd knew the lyrics to AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long”, and of course someone did. The band brought a random lady to the stage to do a little karaoke number with them. 

What a fun way to end their tour and show, check out the clip below. 

Via: USA Today

