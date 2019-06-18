MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: Best/Worst Moments & Winners

It was a big night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 last night! In case you missed the 2-hour show, we've picked out the best parts of it for you. First off: all of the nominations and winners (in bold italics)!

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff, “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini, “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees, “Halloween”

Sandra Bullock, “Bird Box” (Netflix)

Victoria Pedretti, “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)

Best Host

Gayle King, “CBS This Morning”

Nick Cannon, “Wild ‘n Out” (MTV)

Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer” (Fox)

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo)

Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Reality Royalty

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” (MTV)

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” (VH1)

“The Bachelor” (ABC)

“The Challenge” (MTV)

“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

Best Fight

“Avengers: Endgame”: Captain America vs. Thanos

“Captain Marvel”: Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

“Game of Thrones” (HBO): Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

“RBG”: Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

“WWE Wrestlemania”: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Performance in a Movie

Amandla Stenberg, “The Hate U Give”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock, “Bird Box”

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, “Riverdale” (CW)

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix)

Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, “Venom”

Best Documentary

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“Surviving R. Kelly”

Best Performance in a Show

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin” (CW)

Kiernan Shipka, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson, “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa, “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix)

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina,," Crazy Rich Asians"

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

John Mulaney, “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin, “Little”

Zachary Levi, “Shazam!”

Best Movie

“Avengers: Endgame”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”

Best Show

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Riverdale” (CW)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)

Best Hero

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Zachary Levi, “Shazam!”

Best Villain

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Josh Brolin, “Avengers: Endgame”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Penn Badgley, “You” (Lifetime)

Best Real Life Hero

Alex Honnold, “Free Solo”

Hannah Gadsby, “Nanette”

Roman Reigns, “WWE SmackDown”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “RBG”

Serena Williams, “Being Serena”

Most Meme-able Moment

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” (MTV): The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” (VH1): Ray J’s Hat

“RBG”: The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo): Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

“The Bachelor” (ABC): Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Best Musical Moment

“A Star is Born”: “Shallow”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”: Live Aid Concert

“Captain Marvel”: “Just a Girl”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix): “Masquerade”

“On My Block” (Netflix): “Look at that Butt”

“Riverdale” (CW): “Seventeen”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: “Sunflower”

“The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix): “I Think We’re Alone Now”

And here are some of the highlight videos:

Video of Best Speeches At The 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards | MTV

Video of &#039;Bring Everybody With You&#039; Dwayne Johnson Wins 2019 Generation Award | 2019 Movie &amp; TV Awards

Video of &#039;Challenge Internal Obstacles&#039; Jada Pinkett Smith Accepts 2019 Trailblazer Award | Movie &amp; TV Awards

Video of Lizzo Performs &quot;Juice&quot; | 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

Video of Bazzi Performs &quot;Paradise&quot; | 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

Video of Zachary Levi Opens the 2019 Movie &amp; TV Awards

Video of Zachary Levi Meets The Tethered Levi’s | 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

Video of Zachary Levi Betrays Daenerys in &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; | 2019 Movie &amp; TV Awards

Video of BEST of Red Carpet Ft. Cast of Sabrina, Tana Mongeau, Lizzo &amp; More! | 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

