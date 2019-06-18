MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: Best/Worst Moments & Winners
There were some doozies!
It was a big night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 last night! In case you missed the 2-hour show, we've picked out the best parts of it for you. First off: all of the nominations and winners (in bold italics)!
Most Frightened Performance
Alex Wolff, “Hereditary”
Linda Cardellini, “The Curse of La Llorona”
Rhian Rees, “Halloween”
Sandra Bullock, “Bird Box” (Netflix)
Victoria Pedretti, “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)
Best Host
Gayle King, “CBS This Morning”
Nick Cannon, “Wild ‘n Out” (MTV)
Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer” (Fox)
RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo)
Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
Reality Royalty
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” (MTV)
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” (VH1)
“The Bachelor” (ABC)
“The Challenge” (MTV)
“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)
Best Fight
“Avengers: Endgame”: Captain America vs. Thanos
“Captain Marvel”: Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
“Game of Thrones” (HBO): Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
“RBG”: Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
“WWE Wrestlemania”: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Best Performance in a Movie
Amandla Stenberg, “The Hate U Give”
Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sandra Bullock, “Bird Box”
Best Kiss
Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, “Riverdale” (CW)
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, “Aquaman”
Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, “Sex Education” (Netflix)
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix)
Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, “Venom”
Best Documentary
“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”
“McQueen”
“Minding the Gap”
“RBG”
“Surviving R. Kelly”
Best Performance in a Show
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin” (CW)
Kiernan Shipka, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)
Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Haley Lu Richardson, “Five Feet Apart”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa, “Sex Education” (Netflix)
Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix)
Best Comedic Performance
Awkwafina,," Crazy Rich Asians"
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
John Mulaney, “Big Mouth” (Netflix)
Marsai Martin, “Little”
Zachary Levi, “Shazam!”
Best Movie
“Avengers: Endgame”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
“Us”
Best Show
“Big Mouth” (Netflix)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Riverdale” (CW)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)
Best Hero
Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”
Zachary Levi, “Shazam!”
Best Villain
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Josh Brolin, “Avengers: Endgame”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Penn Badgley, “You” (Lifetime)
Best Real Life Hero
Alex Honnold, “Free Solo”
Hannah Gadsby, “Nanette”
Roman Reigns, “WWE SmackDown”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “RBG”
Serena Williams, “Being Serena”
Most Meme-able Moment
“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” (MTV): The Lilo Dance
“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” (VH1): Ray J’s Hat
“RBG”: The Notorious RBG
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo): Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
“The Bachelor” (ABC): Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Best Musical Moment
“A Star is Born”: “Shallow”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: Live Aid Concert
“Captain Marvel”: “Just a Girl”
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix): “Masquerade”
“On My Block” (Netflix): “Look at that Butt”
“Riverdale” (CW): “Seventeen”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: “Sunflower”
“The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix): “I Think We’re Alone Now”
And here are some of the highlight videos: