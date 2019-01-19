The Motorola RAZR Is Coming Back

It's time to party like it's 2004.

That was when Motorola released the RAZR V3. Chances are you had one of these cool, sleek and thin flip phones in your pocket then. Motorola did sell about 130 million of them that first year.

Are you ready to get rid of your current smartphone, and pony-up some big cash, to buy a new souped-up Motorola RAZR?

Lenovo, Motorola Mobility’s current owner, is hoping you will: for about $1500.00. They're (initally) only producing about 200,000 of them starting next month.

Don't laugh: rumors have it that Apple and Samsung are both working on their own flip phone designs.

Source: iDrop News

