Motley Crue’s Manager Says Some Of The Members Are Working With A Trainer

Being a rock star and going on tour isn’t easy, you have to prepare to hit the road months beforehand.

That’s exactly what the members of Motley Crue are doing. In a recent interview the band's manager, Allen Kovac said that some of them are working with trainers to get ready for next year's big stadium tour.

“Some of them are working with a trainer. Some of them are working with a nutritionist to make themselves the best they can be.”

Kovac explained that the band was already getting their training regimens in order prior to the big announcement in November.

"The greatest insecurity for an artist is: Is anyone going to care about my music? Is anyone going to buy a ticket? We were in November when the discussions were happening, and these guys were already into regimens of how they get ready for a tour."

Bassist Nikki Sixx has been keeping fans up to date on his training through social media.

211 days til opening night. pic.twitter.com/eCfg3gZIgp — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) December 10, 2019

Looks like the band will be working extra hard as they have just announced more dates for their upcoming tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jet

Via: Blabber Mouth