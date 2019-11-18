Motley Crue Will Hit The Road With Def Leppard & Poison In 2020

Looks like its official, Motley Crue is getting back together.

Rumors have been circulating that the group was reuniting for a massive stadium tour, and it looks like those rumors were true. Rolling Stone has confirmed that Motley Crue will be going on tour in 2020.

Motley Crue will be joined by fellow hard rock acts Def Leppard and Poison. No official dates or venues have been announced for this legendary tour.

Motley Crue last performed at the Forum in Los Angeles on December 31st back in 2015. Bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone that they would not be touring ever again after their tour ends.

“Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four-band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it."

Guess everyone agreed to go back out on tour again.