Mom Wants To Change 4-Year-Old Daughter's Name Because It's "So Common"

A mother in the U.K. is frustrated with her four-year-old daughter.

Frustrated not with her behavior at home or in school, no. She's frustrated with her name. The name she gave her. And she wants to change it.

The woman named her daughter "Esmée," because not only is it a beautiful name, it is rather unique. She thought she would be the only Esmée. However, she found that two other girls in her daughter's nursery class share the same name. She wrote on Mumsnet, a website for parents, "My daughter is four years old and I gave her a name which I thought was very original as I hadn't heard another girl called it in about 20 years only to find when she started nursery another girl called the same but spelt differently. Daughter is due to start full-time education in September and there will be two other girls with the same name, so three in the class including her."

Hey stuff like this happens ALL the time, but this mother has an interesting solution to keep her daughter unique. She continued, "AIBU [Am I being unreasonable] to change my daughter's name before September? I love her name but hate it's so common now."

She wants to change her daughter's name. Her FOUR-YEAR-OLD daughter's name. Four-year-olds know their names!

The mother was one of five in her class with the same name, and she doesn't want to have her daughter share the same dreadful experiences she did.

Surprisingly, the opinion on the matter was split. One commenter wrote back, "She's not a bloody puppy! You will confuse the hell out of her." Another wrote, "Of course you can change her name. My son is seven and is changing his name for September to a shortened version for exactly the same reason as you."

Via Independent